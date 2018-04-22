Community litter pickers tidy up their corner of Sleaford

Residents gathered for a successful effort to make their bit of Sleaford tidier. People living in the Southfields area answered the call of the Sleaford Be Litter Free Facebook group, inviting the public to help combat the town’s litter grot spots by promoting community litter picks. Families collected at least six sacks of rubbish from surrounding roads and paths and inspiring others to take up the cause.

Mel Stanley from the group said it is about supporting the council to achieve a cleaner environment.

Litter pick, Southfields, Sleaford. L-R Kaitlin Cammack 7, Lisa Allen, Kimberley Cammack 7. EMN-180904-104558001