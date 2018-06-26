Conservation Area under review in Metheringham

Residents are being invited to comment on a Conservation Area review for Metheringham.

North Kesteven District Council is looking to review aspects of the Metheringham Conservation Area through a local consultation this summer.

There has been a Conservation Area designation in place in Metheringham since 1976 however, a detailed appraisal and management plan has not, until now been developed.

As part of a rolling programme of prioritised conservation area reviews, Council officers have prepared a draft conservation area appraisal and management plan for Metheringham, with proposals to make some changes to the conservation area’s boundaries.

The consultation on the proposed conservation area appraisals and management plans for Metheringham, which begins on July 16, proposes revisions to the boundary areas and includes a description of individual character areas and features that are of special interest, and once adopted will be used to develop a robust framework for planning decision making.

The four-week public consultation period will also include a public consultation event at Metheringham Methodist Church on Wednesday July 18 between 3pm and 7pm.

Andrew McDonough, Head of Service for Development, Economic and Cultural services said: “Metheringham is one of our oldest adopted conservation areas and we hope many residents will take part in the consultation. It’s important that our heritage is preserved, not just for now but for future generations to enjoy.”

Residents can also view copies of the adopted appraisals and management plans and make comment online via www.n-kesteven.gov.uk/conservationareareviews or by popping into the Council Offices, or local parish office.