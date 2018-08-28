Electric Zoe cars will help council become greener

South Kesteven District Council’s pool car fleet has become ‘greener’ with the introduction of two new electric vehicles to offer cost savings and reduce emissions.

The authority’s new Renault Zoe cars have been introduced as part of SKDC’s ‘commitment to expanding its green credentials’.

Cabinet Member for Environment, Coun Dr Peter Moseley, said: “As part of our pool car policy we now have two electric vehicles.

“They will be used to travel the 365 square miles of South Kesteven and we have charging points at our depot on Mowbeck Way.”

The council is working with energy supplier E.ON to bring electric vehicle charge points its public car parks in Grantham, Stamford, Bourne and Market Deeping.

As reported by the Standard back in November last year - Sleaford already has an electric car charging point open to public use - located at Butlers in Enterprise House on Lions Way.

Coun Moseley went on: “There is very little charging capacity in Grantham. We want to lead on changes in this respect.

“If we want to become a destination for people to come and visit, work in, we should provide the capability.

“By having charging points, we can encourage visitors in electric vehicles from as far as places such as London and York. We are looking to expand this network and lead by example on the environment. We are already contributing less in emissions because of this innovation.”