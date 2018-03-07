Environment Agency officials have located source of River Witham pollution

Environment Agency investigators say they are preparing to bring criminal prosecutions after finding the source of a pollution incident on the River Witham that has killed thousands of fish.

A dog walker near the river between Bardney and Kirkstead Bridge spotted thousands of floating dead fish at the weekend and Environment Agency tests have detected high levels of ammonia in the water. More dead fish have been seen at Tattershall Bridge.

Thousands of fish are thought to have died from the ammonia pollution incident in the River Witham, says Lincolnshire Rivers Trust. EMN-180603-104616001

An agency spokesman said: “We have identified the source and cause of the pollution in the River Witham. Due to ongoing investigations and possible enforcement action we’re unable to give further details at this time. We are continuing our efforts to isolate the pollution, assist in the clean-up, and mitigate the damage to the environment.”

The agency says there is nothing to suggest there is any danger to the public, but advised keeping pets and livestock out of the water, not to use water from the river, and not to eat dead fish.

Their survey vessel Humber Guardian is monitoring ammonia levels in The Wash.

Lauren Vickers CEO of Lincolnshire Rivers Trust said: “We are utterly devastated by this massive loss of fish in the Witham. If any other animal was lost at this scale there would be a national outcry.”