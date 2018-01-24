Have your say on proposals to ‘de-main’ sections of rivers in the Sleaford area

Proposals to give communities and local organisations more say in the ways in which rivers are managed and maintained have gone out to consultation.

Proposals to give communities and local organisations more say in the ways in which rivers are managed and maintained have gone out to consultation.

The Environment Agency (EA) is considering plans to transfer ‘flood risk management activities’ on a number of stretches of watercourses to internal drainage boards (IDBs), lead local flood authorities (LLFAs) and district councils. This will only happen where the watercourses have a low level of flood risk, are not associated with major rivers or major city centres and where the local community supports the change.

A transfer would mean that IDBs, LLFAs and district councils can take on more responsibility for their local flood risk, where appropriate – by carrying out activities such as maintenance or giving permission to carry out works.

The EA has been working with partners to consider proposals to ‘re-designate’ sections of watercourses in a number of locations. The watercourses will be re-designated from what is currently known as a ‘main river’ to an ‘ordinary watercourse’ – a change referred to as ‘de-maining’.

Parts of the South Forty Foot Catchment, in Lincolnshire, are included in the proposed de-maining project specifically stretches near Ewerby, Helpringham, Horbling, Pointon, and Dunsby.

As well as giving communities and local organisations more choice to in how watercourses are managed and maintained, the change, the EA says, would ensure its resources are prioritised where the greatest impact on reducing flood risk can be achieved.

The public will be able to view and give feedback until midday Monday, February 12.

Get involved in the consultation at:

www.gov.uk/government/consultations/rationalising-the-main-river-network-de-maining-proposals