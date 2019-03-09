Heckington gets memorial trees

The Grantham-based Woodland Trust is giving away one million trees to schools and communities for the first time in a single season, with the millionth tree hitting the ground in the first two weeks of March.

Among those being handed out, 60 trees have gone to Heckington Parish Council towards its Heckington100 project to create a memorial garden for fallen servicemen and women.

Beccy Speight, chief executive of the Woodland Trust said: “This is the first time we’ve ever sent out that magic number in a single season. It’s a real milestone for the Trust and we’re proud to have achieved such a momentous task.

“People want to feel they are making a difference.”

Packs are funded by Sainsbury’s, People’s Postcode Lottery and Yorkshire Tea. Defra has supported the Trust’s work in schools. Apply at www.woodlandtrust.org.uk/freetrees