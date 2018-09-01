Launch of wind farm community fund

Communities to the east of Sleaford are being invited to bid for a slice of £1.5m as part of the Triton Knoll offshore wind farm project.

The money is being made available to communities which will be closest to the infrastructure needed for innogy’s renewable energy project.

A £500,000 one-off construction fund will be available to communities within 3km of the landfall near Anderby Creek, within 1km of the onshore cable route, and 5km of the new onshore substation near Bicker Fen, which would include East Heckington, Helpringham, and Great Hale.

This fund is open for applications now at www.lincolnshirecf.co.uk, with a deadline of November 1.

A second round of applications will run from January 1 to May 1, 2019.

A £40,000 annual fund will then be shared between communities within 3km of the landfall site and, again, 5km of the onshore substation.

The fund will be open for the operational lifetime of the wind farm, which is expected to be 25 years.

It will open in line with the first generation of power from the wind farm, likely to be in 2021.

Pictured is Martin Knagg, of Triton Knoll and Ian Thompson, grants manager of Lincolnshire Community Foundation, which will be overseeing the fund.

For more information about the project, visit: www.tritonknoll.co.uk or www. lincolnshirecf.co.uk