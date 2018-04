Around 50 Leasingham WI members and volunteers scoured their village for litter in support of the Keep Britain Tidy Campaign on Saturday.

Their Spring Clean had previously been rescheduled due to bad weather.

Leasingham WI litter pick. WI members L-R Jan Shayes, Jean Cox and Gill Needham. EMN-180423-101249001

Organiser Jean Cox said some even came from Sleaford to help.

Leasingham WI litter pick. Ian and Pat Brett. EMN-180423-101143001