Lincolnshire residents asked not to contaminate Christmas recycling

Lincolnshire’s Waste Partnership is asking county residents to take extra care with recycling over Christmas.

Increased levels of contamination in recycling bins have resulted in a reduction in the overall recycling performance in Lincolnshire and the partnership is again calling on Lincolnshire residents to help keep recycling rates up and costs down.

Ian Taylor, Lincolnshire County Council’s Environmental Services team leader (Waste), said: “It’s important that Lincolnshire residents know what can and can’t be put in their different bins. If you are unsure if your local council can recycle something, please don’t put it in the recycling bin. By putting food waste in your recycling bin you cause contamination.”

Executive councillor for Environmental Management, Eddy Poll, said: “We are asking residents to put all food waste in their residual waste bins or domestic waste sacks.

“If the packaging is suitable for your recycling bin, please rinse it first, otherwise it could contaminate other clean recyclable items.”

For details visit www.lin colnshire.gov.uk/recycling