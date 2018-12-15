Litter group’s bid for Co-op grant

Sleaford Be Litter Free Facebook group is applying to the Co-op’s Envronment Quarter Fund to pay for professional help to clear years of accumulated litter from the steep bank by the Galley Hill rail bridge in town.

The volunteer group has named the Town Council as a suitable body to put on their application to receive the grant on their behalf if successful.

Mel Stenley from the Facebook group said: “There can’t be anyone living in Sleaford who is not aware, and bothered, by the littered, steep bank by the Galley Hill Bridge.

“We decided to apply to the Coop and hopefully, if we are successful, we would be able to purchase some professional help.

“The site as it is now, is much too challenging and steep to be tackled by volunteers.”

She said: “As the site is only a short distance from the Co-op in Sleaford, we hope they will look favourably on our application.”

She said there is a shopping trolley on the bank but no photos can give the real impression of how bad it it is, and how many old layers of litter are in the undergrowth.

She is also hoping to approach Sleaford Mountaineers group to seek advice.