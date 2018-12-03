Metheringham conservation area updated

North Kesteven District Councillors have approved an updated version of Metheringham’s Conservation Area after consultation with the public.

The existing Metheringham Conservation Area had not been reviewed for a considerable period of time, and a public consultation exercise had been carried out between July and August, appraising whether the area and its management was still appropriate when used to restrict and guide building works in the village.

The full council last Thursday agreed to adopt the revised plan, advertise boundary changes to the conservation area, and remove certain permitted development rights within the revised boundary to strengthen the protection provided to properties within it.

In their report, planning officers stated there were “no fundamental objections” to the modification of the Conservation Area boundary.

Properties of low historic value including the village hall and squash club on Fen Road and parts of the High Street are to be removed from the conservation area. Number 47 Lincoln Road would be added as part of a row of historic properties.

Parking on verges along Lincoln Road was also referred to, raising concerns about the damage being done to the look of the village. The matter would be passed to the county highways department.