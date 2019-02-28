New flytipping clean up group launched in Sleaford area on Facebook

A new Facebook campaign group aims to rid Sleaford and district of the blight of fly-tipping and change habits and behaviour around waste.

Flytipping Watch Sleaford and Local aims to encourage local residents to report any incidents of fly-tipping and a dedicated team will then send all reports to North Kesteven District Council.

It has been started off by Mark Douglass on the back of the successes of similar sites he has created for Boston and Spalding, already helping with the report of multiple fly-tips per day to Boston and South Holland councils.

To date, the combined three groups have a membership in excess of 1,000 and excess of 500 fly-tipping reports, since launching in November.

Initially launched in November 2018, founder Mark Douglass said he started the Boston group when he was incensed at a dumped trampoline on the side of the road.

“I was angry that we were only a couple of miles away from my local household waste facility, and worst of all, they would have taken this item,” he said.

“The truth is we are not taking responsibility for our actions and environment. I’m not saying that all are irresponsible, far from it, just that maybe we all need to be better educated in the services provided and how we can dispose of waste responsibly,” he added.

“An army of volunteers watching our streets and lanes will increase the chances of being caught and fined,” he said.

“You only have to drive along the A17 from Swineshead Bridge to Holdingham Roundabout to see what I mean.

“I think we have become litter-blind and don’t really see what is there,” said Mark, who served as a Military Policeman for 15 years.

He said he wants to target areas around the town with volunteers and have regular clean-up events.

Mr Douglass wants to go further. He said: “We need volunteers to come together to make the change. It would be great to have some sponsors as well.

“We are developing an app to help report instances of fly-tipping. I have a vision of expanding this further and creating software to help.

“It needs a change of attitude, like we had towards drink-driving, so it is not acceptable and people call it in. There are a range of problems, from illegal or immoral waste removal operators, to households who forgot to put the bin out,” said Mark.

The group is currently having a website built and have also just launched a range of car stickers.

The team can also be contacted via email: info@flytippingwatch.co.uk