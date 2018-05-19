New play park a big hit with kids

Children were let loose on a new, £60,000 play park officially opened at Metheringham at the end of a major parish council project.

The new equipment was unveiled on the playing fields on Friday, opened by the winners of a colouring competition which invited children to make suggestions of what they would like to see in the village and a acrostic poem writing contest run by the neighbouring primary school.

Trying out the new equipment at Metheringham play park. Freddie and Ava Foster, Elliott and Bradley Buckberry, from Metheringham. EMN-180515-094942001

The project was funded by a £50,000 grant from WREN and the remaining £10,000 from the parish council and Metheringham Area Community Leisure Association.

The NK Outreach climbing wall was also on hand to add to the fun for youngsters.

Nick Byatt, parish council vice-chairman, led the sport committee responsible and said many of the new items, which include swings for varying ages, a zip wire, a slide and climbing ropes, are disabled friendly, explaining: “Much of the old equipment over in the corner of the field was wooden and coming to the end of its useful life, having been installed before the 1970s. I was also getting play equipment for Dunston so we went to the same company who supplied it and did a deal.”

Parish council chairman Sally Wilson added: “We think the colourful railings are what makes this playground so nice.”

Officially opening Metheringham's refurbished play park - parish council vice-chairman Nick Byatt and chairman Sally Wilson with colouring and poem competition winners George Pearse, James Roland and Skyler-May Ford. EMN-180515-095050001

She said it is already proving a big hit, full of children at weekends.

Most of the 12 pieces of equipment were installed last summer with the final piece in place in November. They were chosen after questionnaires around the school, nurseries and Army Cadets. The old equipment will make way for extra parking space.

The opening coincided with the first day of the 2018 season of the open air swimming pool, located next to the park.

It was a party atmosphere with food and stalls around the pool which was saved from closure three years ago due to lack of funds. A new committee was formed and much needed repair work has been undertaken, said chairman Mel Wright.

Ollie Doughty, 7, tackles the NK Outreach climbing wall at the Metheringham park event. EMN-180515-094848001

She said: “We have just had a new boiler fitted which heats the water up much quicker and will save money.”

The parish council funded £4,050 of it with the remaining £2,000 coming from the committee.

The pool is open every day until September, but there was a need for more trained lifeguards to come forward to ensure it can open safely.

Youngsters have a splash on the first day of the 2018 open season at Metheringham Swimming Pool. EMN-180515-094801001

Splash down! Youngsters loving the first day of opening for Metheringham swimming pool's new season. EMN-180515-094620001