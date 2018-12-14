North Kesteven District Council permits Lost Village Festival to keep its licence after noise complaints

A popular music festival near Lincoln which faced complaints about noise will keep its licence.

Neighbours to the Lost Village Festival, Oakhill Farm, complained that they could hear music from the site after hours.

A total of 13 complaints were lodged about the event which took place back in August 2018.

But North Kesteven District Council’s Environmental Protection said there was “no concern” about noise level breaches.

Members of the authority’s Licensing Sub-Committee kept the licence in place following a review.

The panel asked for more information about the event, such as posters and letters, to be publicised for nearby residents.

The festival, which can entertain up to 15,000 people, hosts music, arts and culture and was first held in May 2015.

Its current licence was granted in January 2016 and allows for an annual four-day event over one weekend.

Recorded music is licensed on Thursday from noon to 11pm and on Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 9am until 11pm.

Meanwhile, live music is permitted on Thursday from noon to 11pm, and on Friday, Saturday and Sunday from noon until 3am the following day.

But, local residents complained the festival site could be heard in their own homes during this year’s event.

Oliver Underwood, who lives Carlton Le Moorland, said he had “suffered unacceptable levels” of noise.

“Despite the licence-holder claiming to minimise noise levels, we could hear the noise inside the house with doors and windows closed (in August!) and could feel the rhythmic thump of the bass,” he said.

However, Simon Taylor, who spoke on behalf of Lost Village Festival, said there was “nothing to corroborate” that noise nuisance took place.

“The festival is internationally acclaimed and is firmly on the event calendar,” they said.

“We are determined that we are not going to be a nuisance to our neighbours.

“We put a lot of effort into that.”

Ben Atkins, director of Lost Village Festival, said they were pleased with the outcome of the hearing.

“We are very pleased with the outcome of today’s licence hearing,” he said.

“We have worked closely with North Kesteven District Council since the inception of Lost Village in 2015 and have continued to do so throughout the hearing process.

“As a team, we go to great lengths to engage with the local community; building relationships, working with local charities and raising money for local community projects.

“The entire Lost Village team is from Lincoln, and so creating an event that the city and indeed the county can be proud of has always been very important to us.

“As well as receiving several UK festival awards, and glowing national press, we’re happy to say that Lost Village attracts customers, not just from all over the UK, but from Europe and America too.

“We’re also proud to say that the event has a very positive impact on the local economy, thanks to the numerous local businesses we work with, including carpenters, fabricators, stage builders, hotels, caterers, couriers, and of course all the companies operating in the transport sector.”

Mr Atkins added that the festival has received a “huge swell” of support from the community.

“From here we shall will continue to work with the council, and all relevant authorities, ensuring that Lost Village continues to be a safe, well organised event to be enjoyed by many,” he said.