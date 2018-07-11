Positive response to waste trial

A food waste recycling trial in South Kesteven has seen a staggering 25 tonnes collected in the first month alone.

And feedback from the residents is proving to be very positive, say South Kesteven District Council - with more than 85 per cent of invited householders taking part in the year-long trial.

SKDC has made changes to the way food waste is collected from thousands of homes, which is now taken away for processing at an anaerobic digestion plant to become soil conditioner for farmers and generate green electricity as a by-product.

The project is being delivered by SKDC and funded by Lincolnshire County Council (LCC) on behalf of the Lincolnshire Waste Partnership.

The amount collected so far is the weight of 21 Mini 5-door hatchbacks and will provide enough renewable energy to boil 100,000 kettles, making about half a million cuppas - or give 4.5 million hours of phone charging.

The council’s cabinet member for environment, Coun Dr Peter Moseley, said: “We are committed to minimising waste and increasing recycling wherever possible, and thousands of households are choosing to support this initiative with us.

“The early data is superb – thank you for taking part, it is a fantastic take-up rate. Over 85 per cent of households on the trial are taking part, and between them they have collected 25.6 tonnes of food waste. Please keep up the good work. If you have a caddy and haven’t used it yet, do please try it out. If you already compost some of your waste, that’s a great start and a big help. We will recycle the rest of your food waste for you.”

The scheme takes all raw and cooked food waste including pet food, bones and teabags, as long as any packaging is removed and it is not liquid waste.

By keeping food waste separate for recycling, it allows the regular waste to be reused and recycled because it doesn’t get contaminated by food which is thrown away.

Cllr Moseley added: “Many people are surprised by just how much food they throw away once they start to separate it. All that waste food is costing them money.”

SKDC collects food waste every week on the normal black or silver bin day on a single, specific collection round across the district.

Coun Eddy Poll, LCC’s executive member for commercial and environmental management, said: “This scheme is encouraging households to recycle more and to help the environment. As well as those benefits, there are financial savings for residents.

“I am pleased so many are choosing to take part.”

Details on www.southkesteven.gov.uk/foodwaste