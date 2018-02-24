Residents show the love for their street

Residents have shown the love for their street in Sleaford.

Tenants in Tamer Road, off Church Lane, joined in the Love Your Street initiativelaunched last week by their landlords, social housing provider Acis.

Acis, which owns and manages almost 7,000 homes across the Midlands and north of England, launched their new initiative at the address on Tuesday.

Acis volunteers, residents and ground maintenance team Continental Landscapes worked together to clean Tamer Road of any rubbish and litter.

In total 15 huge bags of rubbish were collected from the street and communal bins.

Work for the Acis team and volunteers started at the play park. There were waste removal vans on hand too to get rid of larger items.

A free lunch was then provided at midday at Sleaford Methodist Church with craft and decorating workshops taking place too.

Penny Shaw, Acis’ safer communities officer, said: “We want to celebrate the customers that live in our homes and we want to encourage our customers to connect with one another.

“It’s a chance for customers to take care of their community, speak to us and take pride in where they live.

“We hope to continue this project on other streets across all our areas with the next Love Your Street day happening in Grimsby in the next few months.”

Susan Bolton, an Acis customer who lives on Tamer Road, said: “It’s important to have a sense of pride in where you live.

“I in particular teach my children not to put rubbish in the street and say that it should go in the bin. I just think you should value where you live.”