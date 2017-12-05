Riverside looking in good shape for winter

The volunteers from Sleaford in Bloom were out last week making a start on planting the tubs near the River Slea, along the Rauceby Banks path.

They are pictured busy beside the newly laid pebble mosaic.

Sleaford RiverCare team were also out tidying up the river on Sunday, collecting up discarded rubbish from in and along the river.

It was the volunteer group’s last clean-up of the year, meeting beside the National Centre for Craft and Design.