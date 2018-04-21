Sleaford Town Awards 2018 - Environmental Award nominees

We have nominations for the new Environmental Award. We have already profiled - Eliza and Ruby Hughes.

○ Retired couple Mel and Bob Stanley launched Sleaford Be Litter Free on Facebook having moved into the area. Dismayed by the amount of litter at Castlefield they set about removing many bags of it, subsequently tackling other areas and inspiring community litter-picking events.

Sleaford Litter Be Free campaign's Mel Stanley in action.

○ Fiona Cousland has for years led a patrol of nature-minded volunteers assisting thousands of mating toads to cross White Cross Lane, Sleaford during the migratory season.

She says: “It’s helping the whole of the environment, that little ecosystem.”

○ Andrew Greenwood leads a band of volunteers that remove rubbish from the River Slea on a monthly basis, having adopted it under the banner of Sleaford Rivercare Clean-up Group funded by Anglian Water.

He said: “We are looking into two-minute clean up schemes and have helped with habitat restoration.”