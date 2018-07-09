Sleaford Town Council staff and running club praised for litter picking efforts and canoeists wanted to help river clean up

Sleaford Town Council staff have been thanked for playing their part in the litter clean up driving currently gripping the area.

Members of the Sleaford Be Litter Free Facebook group, dedicated to tidying up the town through people power flagged up operatives from the council for a special mention last week when they got stuck in and cleared loads loads of rubbish abandoned in the ditch alongside Castlefield next to the railway line and Nags head Passage.

Sleaford Town Council staff getting stuck in clearing rubbish from a boundary ditch at Castlefield. EMN-180907-114123001

Mel Stanley from the facebook group said: “Thank you to three members of Town Council team who cleared out the ditch along the edge of Castle Field this afternoon. Ten bags of rubbish and a bike is gone.”

She also praised the ongoing litter picking efforts of a band of Sleaford Striders running club, who have created a new evening activity - ‘Ploggin’.

Last week saw a fantastic turn out from Sleaford Striders Plogging Group to help Sleaford in Bloom get the town tidy and litter free ready for judging this week.

Andrew Greenwood‎, leader of the Sleaford Rivercare clean up group, which meets regularly on Sundays to clear out rubbish from the town’s river has also posted an appeal.❤️️

The haul of 10 bags of rubbish and an old bike from the ditch at Castlefield. EMN-180907-114102001

His group is looking for any local canoests that would be willing and able to spare a couple of hours helping the River Slea clean up groups remove litter from the river at their clean up days.”

You can make contact via the Rivercare Facebook page.

The latest river clean up took place on Sunday.