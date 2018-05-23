Spread the word about duck food

An awareness campaign is being launched to educate people not to feed bread to ducks on the River Slea.

The Sleaford Rivercare clean up group of volunteers are planning a launch event on Sunday, June 3, from 11am until 2pm on Eastgate Green, next to the National Centre for Craft and Design.

Chairman Andy Greenwood said: “The event is to try and change people’s attitudes to feeding ducks bread as it is not good for them.

“On the day we will have bags of food to hand out to people that come and swap for any bread they have brought. We have then arranged for some places around town to have supplies of these small bags of food that people can go and collect free of charge.

“We also have a vet attending to explain why bread is bad for the ducks.”

There will be a face painter for the youngsters too.

The group is looking for long term sponsors of big bags of grain to sustain the effort and reduce floating bread and plastic bread bags in the river .

You can also feed ducks lettuce, dry rice, mealworms, frozen peas or sweetcorn, grapes cut in half, or oats/porridge oats.