Street signs are looking good

Volunteers involved with the Sleaford Be Litter Free Facebook group have recently embarked on a project to clean and repaint many of the neglected cast iron street nameplates around the town.

Working with North Kesteven District Council and Sleaford Town Council, signs on Castle Causeway and Carre Street among others have been undergoing refurbishment by the litter picking volunteers, with Peter Little providing the expertise to strip back the old layers of paint then repainting them in his workshop.

As many of the signs as possible will be refurbished over the coming months in line with the Pride in Sleaford initiative.

Many of the signs are high up on commercial buildings, so the Town Council has enlisted one of its contractors, Paul Dunham Window Cleaning Services of Sleaford, to take down and put them back up as they are experienced and equipped to work at height in public areas.

Partner in the business, Matt Gillard said: “Initially we were asked to bill them, but we talked about it and decided to do it free of charge.”

Paul Dunham added: “I am happy to be involved bring these signs back to their former glory and give something back to the town.”

In the conservation area, any refurbished signs must be replaced in the same location, which is proving a challenge in some cases where they had been nailed up for 80 years. The cleaners have removed four signs and put three of them back.