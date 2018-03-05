UPDATE: Ammonia pollution being blamed for thousands of fish deaths in River Witham over the weekend

Environment Agency investigators say they have found high levels of ammonia in the River Witham where thousands of fish have been reported dead from a pollution incident.

The dead fish were reported in the river between bardney and Tattershall Bridge on Saturday and Sunday.

An agency spokesman told the Standard this afternoon (Monday): “We believe this to be the cause of the fish deaths.

“Our officers are continuing with their efforts to track and stop the pollution, and protect the local environment.

“We have lab scientists working through the night to complete a full analysis of the water.”

Hundreds of fish were seen struggling to breathe and dying on the stretch of water.

A spokesperson for the Agency had said earlier today (Monday): “Officers used a 4x4 to reach the site in difficult weather conditions to begin our investigations and a search for the source.

“A large number of fish have been found dead at Kirkstead Bridge near Woodhall Spa.

“We have teams of environmental experts on site, working hard to identify the cause. Our focus is on understanding the reason behind the deaths and ensuring it’s stopped. At this stage, we believe the deaths are the result of pollution, not cold weather or salt.”

Members of the public can report environmental incidents to the Environment Agency on 0800 80 70 60.