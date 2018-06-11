Vacated travellers site left littered

Travellers who were illegally camped on a site near Sleaford have been moved by district council officials.

Concerns of anti-social behaviour, and fly tipping had been raised by a local resident related to an encampment on a public bridleway off the A15 at Leasingham, consisting of three caravans and vehicles.

North Kesteven District Council’s compliance and enforcement, and anti-social behaviour teams issued a Direction Notice and a Community Protection Notice on Friday, May 18, requiring the group to vacate within four days, which they did.

Heidi Ryder, community safety manager, said: “The district council has a responsibility to protect the green space in the district, and by acting quickly, and taking the appropriate steps to deal with a persistent problem with this group, we hope we send a clear message about the use of unauthorised camping sites in the area.

“Officers continue to monitor the situation, as the group of travellers are persistent offenders, having been found to be illegally setting up camp across Lincolnshire”.

The site has been fly tipped with rubbish filled black bin bags and what is left of the remains of a campfire. Council staff have been out to clear it up.

David Steels, head of service for environment and public protection, said: “The team will continue to investigate what action can be taken in this instance.”