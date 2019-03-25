Villagers are staging event to tackle litter

Parishioners in Leadenham are doing battle with litter and fly-tipping and inviting people to be inspired to do the same.

In November 2017, prompted by concerned residents, the parish council launched (and funded) a Litter Picking Group made up of 12 volunteers working in pairs.

In the first year in the region of 90 to 95 large black plastic bags full of litter were collected from the verges and streets of the parish, explains clark Hilary Proctor.

“Already in the first two months of 2019 we recorded 15 bags collected,” she said.

In January, two volunteers attended Leadenham Primary School to talk to pupils about litter in their environment. Pupils were very enthusiastic and have produced 30 posters, presenting their views on litter in the environment, which the Litter Picking volunteers now intend to display around the village during the year.

This response further inspired the volunteers and councillors to reveal the true extent of how litter pollutes just the environment of Leadenham on so many levels.

The Great British Spring Clean, taking place nationwide this month, provides the opportunity and so they are hosting Sticking Up For The Environment’ at Leadenham Village Hall on March 27 from 11am to 12noon.

They aim to show residents, parents and councillors the amount of litter collected this month, items that have been flytipped in the parish and photo boards showing areas densely polluted with litter and the effect upon wildlife including examples of the waste dumped.

The school’s posters will also be on show and an Ideas Board – for any suggestions.