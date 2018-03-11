Villagers give entrance a spring clean

Members of the Leasingham and District Gardening Group along with members from Leasingham and Roxholm Parish Council held a clean-up and maintenance day on the verges leading into the village from the A15 last week.

The volunteers were in particular working on the Lincoln Road entrance restoring the area so the spring flowers can be viewed more clearly.

The work took place on the morning of Sunday February 25. The vegetation cut back was either removed or left on site in heaps under the trees as wildlife habitats.

There were around eight willing volunteers on hand for the morning - all of which are pictured here.

For anyone wishing to get involved in future for further information contact Ian Cox on 01529 413969 or to join the gardening group call Jacqueline Walker on 01529 968315.