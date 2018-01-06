Eve chosen to attend ‘Olympics for Scouts’

A Sleaford-based Scout has been chosen to help represent the UK on the other side of the Atlantic at a global gathering for the movement.

Explorer Scout Eve Lawson, 15, of Wellingore, has been selected to attend the 24th World Scout Jamboree, in West Virginia, next year.

The event, which runs from July 22 to August 2, aims to promote peace and mutual understanding and to develop leadership and life skills.

Hosted jointly by the US, Mexico, and Canada at The Summit Bechtel Family National Scout Reserve, it will be attended by more than 45,000 Scouts and Guides from 150-plus countries.

Adam Jacklin, district explorer Scout commissioner, said: “[Eve’s] incredibly lucky to have been chosen to represent the UK at this event, as one of only 2,400 young people from the whole UK attending this one off event – it’s like the Olympics but for Scouts.”

Eve, who is attached to the Sleaford-based Dodgers Explorer Scout Unit, and the other members of the UK contingent now need to raise £3,800 each to cover the cost of transport, equipment and event fees.

“This is a fantastic, once-in-a-lifetime opportunity – I want to be part of it,” Eve said, adding that she is ‘looking forward to meeting new people from different countries and cultures’.