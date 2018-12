A Leasingham business is hoping to spread some festive cheer at a carol concert tomorrow (Thursday, December 20).

Manor Farm Shops and Garden Centre will host the event from 6pm.

Visitors can enjoy hog roast, mulled wine, soup, mince pies and tea/coffee/soft drinks.

The business is currently selling festive goodies such as prosecco or Christmas pudding flavoured sausages.

To find out more, search for Manor Farm Shop Leasingham on Facebook.