Exclusive pictures of Dogdyke blaze

These are the exclusive photographs from a dramatic blaze at a riverside caravan park at Dogdyke near Coningsby earlier today (Tuesday).

Firefighters were called to the scene of the blaze near to the Packet Inn.

According to eyewitnesses, smoke from the fire could be seen from ‘miles away.’

Details are still emerging but the News has been told the blaze could have started on a boat and spread to two caravans that were destroyed.

It is understood a dog was killed in the fire.

One eyewitness said: “The fire crews did a great job. They were using water from the river to put the fire out - before it spread to the pub and other buildings.

“From what we could see, there were two caravans on fire.

“There were people rushing about all over the place.

“It’s a pretty remote place. The police were there as well.”

It is understood crews from Horncastle, Boston, Spilsby and Sleaford attended.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: “We attended the Marina View on Dogdyke, Lincoln, to assist with traffic control following a boat fire.

“Nothing suspicious.”

• The News has asked Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue for a statement.