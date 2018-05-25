Family fun day in aid of additional needs group

A family fun day with dog show is to be held in Sleaford in aid of a support group for families with additional needs in Lincolnshire.

The Family Funfest and Fair will take place at Sleaford Rugby Club, in Ruskington Road, on Sunday, May 27, from 10am to 6pm, in support of Rainbow Stars.

Admission to the event will be free.

It will feature a dog show, with pedigree as well as novelty and fun classes (cutest puppy, waggiest tail, dog most like its owner, for example).

Entry is charged at £1 per class, with all breeds welcome.

Judging starts at 10am.

In addition to the dog show, there will be a funfair, a ‘Rainbow Run’, a range of stalls, live music, dancing dogs, archery, a raffle (with a PS4 and a 55 inch HD television among the prizes up for grabs), scooters, a fire engine, food, a bar, and more.

Disabled changing facilities will be available.

For more information about the event, search for ‘Family funfest and fair x’ on Facebook.

For more on Rainbow Stars, visit www.rainbowstarssleaford.co.uk