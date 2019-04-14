Family pedals for residents’ enjoyment

A family has supported a cycling event in aid of the residents’ fund at St Andrew’s Care Home in Ewerby.

Sara Davies and her family organised the event last Tuesday as her mum, Ruth, is a resident at the home. The aim was to cycle the 140 mile distance from St Andrew’s Church in Ewerby to St Andrew’s Church in London.

By cycling around the village and on cycling machines, Sara, her husband, Nick, and daughter, Alice, put in most of the miles, supported by residents and staff using a little hand cycle as a combined effort. They are pictured here.

Sara said: “We just wanted the residents to be able to join in in some way and hopefully have some fun.”

They raised around £200 for the Residents’ Fund to be spent on them.