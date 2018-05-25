Family reunion for surprise 90th birthday

A surprise 90th birthday party saw a Heckington man return to his roots.

Around 30 family and friends of Brian Hubbert gathered on Saturday at Heckington Windmill, close to where he was born at Garwick, East Heckington.

Brian, who now lives in Bourne with his partner Pam, recalls that his father, Walter was one of a team of strapping young labourers from the village who were recruited to hoist a set of sails onto the windmill when he was only a child.

The special occasion was held in the millhouse tearoom with afternoon tea served by the staff. The whole eaterie was taken over without Brian’s knowledge and he was lured there by his daughters Anita and Sue.

He confessed: “I had no idea about any of this.”

Brian was one of four brothers and grew up at Rectory Farm, East Heckington and went to East Heckington and Heckington Schools, since then regularly attending school reunions in the village.

He did national service with the RAF at Binbrook then worked for British Road Service and Tower Hill Transport haulage businesses.

Later he and his first wife, Pam, were landlords of the busy Marquis of Granby pub in Bourne. He later worked as transport manager for Danish Bacon until retirement.