Family’s tribute to Gareth Bailey as murder investigation continues

The family of 29-year-old Gareth Bailey, whose death last week sparked a murder investigation in Ingoldmells, have paid tribute to their ‘wonderful’ son.

The statement, released today (Monday), said: “Gareth was a wonderful, go happy man.

“His heart was always in the right place, he was loved by everyone who knew him and lived every day to its fullest.

“He lived for his three children, cherished his brother James, his beautiful sister Rachael, and did anything for his mum and dad.

“We are going to miss you and love you very dearly. Rest in peace son, forever in our hearts.”

Steven Feeley, 39, of Eudo Road, Skegness is accused of the murder of Gareth Bailey in Chapman Court, Ingoldmells, on December 6.

A 25-year-old woman who was arrested in connection with the incident has been released from police custody, but remains under investigation.