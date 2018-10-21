‘Fancy’ Bishop visits village primary school near Sleaford

Primary school children at Kirkby La Thorpe got into the spirit of a holy visit last week by passing round ‘prayer pebbles’.

Pupils at the Church of England school had a visit from the Bishop of Grimsby as part of the Ministerial Review of the rector, Rev Val Greene, foundation governor at the school.

Parents/carers and staff are invited to take communion each term. To take part, pupils pass ‘prayer pebbles’ to each other, saying a small prayer as they do so.

Headteacher Katie Gravil said: “It was lovely to welcome the Bishop of Grimsby into our school and for him to see how we live our Christian faith through such services.”

Pupil Chloe Blythe added: “The bishop looked fancy in his robes and it was good to meet him in person.”