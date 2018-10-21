‘Fancy’ Bishop visits village primary school near Sleaford

Head teacher Katies Graveil, Rector Val Greene, and the Bishop of Grimsby with some of the pupils. Image supplied.
Primary school children at Kirkby La Thorpe got into the spirit of a holy visit last week by passing round ‘prayer pebbles’.

Pupils at the Church of England school had a visit from the Bishop of Grimsby as part of the Ministerial Review of the rector, Rev Val Greene, foundation governor at the school.

Parents/carers and staff are invited to take communion each term. To take part, pupils pass ‘prayer pebbles’ to each other, saying a small prayer as they do so.

Headteacher Katie Gravil said: “It was lovely to welcome the Bishop of Grimsby into our school and for him to see how we live our Christian faith through such services.”

Pupil Chloe Blythe added: “The bishop looked fancy in his robes and it was good to meet him in person.”