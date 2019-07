A former RAF Squadron Leader will give a talk in Metheringham later this month.

The talk from David Stubbs, entitled Unwrapping Douglas Bader, will take place at a meeting by the Friends of Metheringham Airfield, in the Peter Scotney Hall at Metheringham Airfield Visitor Centre, from 7.30pm on Wednesday, July 24.

Admission to the event is £5 per person, and free for members of Friends of Metheringham Airfield. Tickets are available on the door.