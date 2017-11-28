Father Christmas is coming Ho Ho Ho!!!

The Sleaford and District Lions and Lioness Clubs will again be assisting Santa in his visits to as many boys and girls as possible before Christmas, so he can find out what gifts they would like - providing they’ve been good of course!

Father Christmas will be visiting the following places over the next few weeks.

Saturday (Dec,2) - Sleaford Co-Op, 9am to 3pm, and Four Seasons Garden Centre, 10 am to 3.30pm.

Sunday (Dec 3) - Aldi, 10am to 1pm, Four Seasons Garden Centre, 11 am to 3.30pm.

Monday (Dec 4) - Holdingham, from 5.30pm.

Thursday (Dec 7) - Southfields, Hawthorn Drive, from 5.15 pm (with the help of the Sleaford Air Training Squadron.)

Saturday (Dec 9) - Sainsbury’s, 9am to 3pm, Anwick Garden Centre, 10am to 3pm, Four Seasons Garden Centre, 10.30am to 3.30pm.

Sunday (Dec 10) - Sainsbury’s, 10am to 3pm, Anwick Garden Centre, 10 am to 3pm, Four Seasons Garden Centre, 11am to 3.30pm.

Tuesday (Dec 12) - Southfields (Oak Road area) from 5.15 pm (with the help of the Scouts).

Thursday (Dec 14) - Quarrington (Northumbria Road area) from 5.15 pm.

Saturday (Dec 16) - Breakfast with Santa – contact Four Seasons Garden Centre; Tesco 9am to 4pm; Anwick Garden Centre 10am to 3pm; Four Seasons Garden Centre 10.30am to 3.30pm

Sunday (Dec 17) - Tesco 10am to 4pm; Anwick Garden Centre 10am to 3pm; Four Seasons Garden Centre 10.30am to 3.30pm.

Wednesday (Dec 20) - Four Seasons Garden Centre 11am to 3pm.

Thursday (Dec 21) Four Seasons Garden Centre 11am to 3pm; Quarrington (Aidan Rd and Abbey Rd areas) from 5.15 pm.

Friday (Dec 22) Four Seasons Garden Centre 11am to 3pm.

Saturday (Dec 23) Breakfast with Santa – contact Four Seasons Garden Centre; Four Seasons Garden Centre 11am to 3pm.

For further details about the rest of the full planned routes and times, call 01529 306427.