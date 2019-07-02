Faulty electric treadmill sparks fire in outbuilding at South Kyme

A fault on an electric treadmill resulted in two fire crews being called in the early hours to a property in South Kyme.

Crews from Billinghay and Sleaford were alerted at 3am to attend the fire in an outbuilding at South Parade, South Kyme.

The electric treadmill was severely damaged and the outbuilding suffered fire damage too according to a fire and rescue service spokesman.

The occupier of the home is said to have used buckets of water to extinguish the fire and firefighters carried out an inspection to make sure.

The fire was blamed on an electrical fault.