Two fire crews were called to fire in a chicken shed at South Kyme this morning (Friday).

Crews from Sleaford and Woodhall Spa were called out at 11.10am to attend a fire on Skinners Lane, South Kyme, where a generator and part of a chicken shed were badly damaged.

The flames were extinguished using a hose reel with assistance from a thermal imaging camera.

The fire is said to have been caused by a fault on the generator, according to Lincolnshire fire service.