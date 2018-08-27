Feast weekend proves popular

It was a fun and varied weekend of entertainment for Helpringham Feast.

The annual event took place last week, spread over Friday to Sunday.

Helpringham Feast. L-R Terry and Pat Markham with transport memorabilia. EMN-180813-110120001

Proceedings were kicked off on the Friday evening with a concert in the parish church by Vintage Brass, while things ended with a church service on the Sunday evening.

The Helpringham History Society put on an excellent exhibition on the theme of Transport and Travel, including the railway, in St Andrew’s Church on the Saturday and Sunday.

There was a floral arrangement competition and tombola and refreshments served in the church too.

The village pub, The Brass Windmill also held a tombola in aid of LIVES, followed by live music by Paragon 5, Karen Clare and Angus on the Saturday evening, with food served.

Helpringham Feast. Laraine Wright with a display of hand made walking sticks. EMN-180813-110134001

On the Sunday the Memorial Hall was the venue for an Antiques and Collectors Fair raising £800 for St Barnabas’ Hospice and the Air Ambulance.

The church event raised the grand total of £1,122.85 which will go towards the £22,000-£25,000 needed to replace the church’s broken and condemned heating system before the colder weather arrives.

Helpringham Feast. L-R Sisters Iris Plumb and Wendy Robinson of Helpringham EMN-180813-110158001

Helpringham Feast. Organisers of the collectors fair in the memorial hall L-R Joyce Drake, Tess Taylor, Barbara Jones, John Pullen, Maggie Rayson and Pam Jex EMN-180813-110224001