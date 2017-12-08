Festive mince pies get battered at Sleaford area chippies

A Sleaford area chippie is getting in the festive spirit by offering up a Christmas treat in the shape of battered mince pies.

The award-winning and family-run Elite Fish & Chip Company, which has shops in Ruskington and Sleaford, as well as Lincoln, is making sure customers are feeling festive by offering up the traditional treat with a twist.

Molly Jackson from The Elite Fish & Chip Company, which is serving battered mince pies in all three of its restaurants and takeaways as part of the festive season. EMN-170812-100256001

Operations Manager at The Elite Nigel Tindall said: “Our elves have been busy in the kitchen this festive season and following a trial run last year we’re making sure everyone has the chance to try this delicious dessert. It’s a delicacy that’s worth trying, especially with a scoop or two of ice cream.”

Customers wanting a mouthful of this Christmas cracker can drop into any of the company’s three restaurants or takeaways in Lincoln, Ruskington and Sleaford all the way up to Christmas.

Nigel added: “We’re also offering a two or three-course festive menu for those who want an alternative to the turkey and tinsel this year. Merry Christmas to all of our customers and friends.”

The treats are available on takeaway and in the restaurant where it comes with a choice of ice cream or custard.