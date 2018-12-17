Find out if the new animal licensing laws could affect you

New licencing laws are now in force covering an expanded range of animal activities and affecting more operations engaged in the boarding, breeding, sale and training of animals.

The Animal Welfare (Licensing of Activities Involving Animals) (England) Regulations 2018 require businesses to comply with a more robust set of conditions.

The 'animal activity licence' will now cover most animal businesses dealing with cats and dogs. Images supplied.

Cat and dog boarding businesses (including home boarders and doggy day care), dog breeders, pet shops, riding establishments, anyone selling animals as pets, and people that keep or train animals for exhibition, are all now covered under a single type of licence, known as an ‘animal activity licence’.

Those businesses operating under current, existing licences will be able to continue to do so until their licence expires, at which point they will be assessed under the new regulations.

Coun Peter Burley, executive board member with special interest in environmental matters and regulation at North Kesteven District Council, said: “The measures are part of the Government’s commitment to improving the effectiveness of existing regulation whilst lifting the regulatory burdens on businesses to support growth, productivity and innovation.

“These proposals should relieve the administrative burden on local authorities, simplify the application and inspection process for businesses, and maintain and improve existing animal welfare standards.”

He added: “North Kesteven was one of the first district councils to begin applying these new regulations and I am sure that they will provide a robust and resilient framework for assessing animal businesses to the satisfaction of the public.”

For more details about the licensing, visit NKDC’s website.