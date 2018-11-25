Find out which Sleaford area village has been crowned the UK’s best parish magazine

A village magazine which nearly folded last year - has risen back up to be crowned the best parish magazine in the whole of the UK.

Heckington Village Magazine has just been awarded ‘Best Magazine Overall’ in the National Parish Magazine Awards 2018 - beating over 400 other UK entries.

Magazine editor Mary Sanders said: “This award is a fantastic achievement for the village and highlights the amazing community spirit that makes Heckington the award winning village it has become known for.”

The magazine is published 10 times a year, with double issues during the summer and festive periods.

This is a particularly impressive achievement for the magazine, which faced closure in January 2017 due to a lack of volunteers. But following an appeal, a number of people came on board. Their team effort saw the publication achieve second place in last year’s national awards.

Mrs Sanders said the publication ‘provides the readers with up-to-date information and details of forth coming events, features and successes of local organisations and businesses.’

“A recent survey, carried out by the magazine, showed that our existing readers love what we do and look forward to receiving their copy,” she said “However the volunteers of the magazine are also very keen to embrace new and younger readers, which was reflected in the results of the survey.”

She added: “The magazine is in a great place and is enjoying a great journey, but we need more people to come along and make it even better and greater.”

The magazine is now looking for more volunteers to join their editorial team.

Chairman of the magazine, Jenny Piper, said: “If you have fantastic ideas and the ability to work as part of the committee, we would like to hear from you. Please call 01529 461761, 07881 913962 or email jennympiper@gmail.com.”