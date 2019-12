Sleaford firefighters were called out to an incident in a commercial premises in the town centre yesterday (Tuesday) evening.

A firecrew attended the business in Market Place at about 5.44pm where there was a report of a boiler on fire.

They reported damage by the fire to electrical wiring within boiler, floorboards and a ceiling joist.

They put it out using an extinguisher.

A defect in the boiler was blamed for the fire, but there were no casualties.