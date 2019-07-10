Fire crews free trapped casualty after crash on B1188 near Blankney

One person suffered minor injuries after being involved in a car crash on the B1188 near Blankney in the early hours of this morning (Wednesday).

The single vehicle collision involving a silver Citroen was reported to emergency services just before 1am.

According to a Lincolnshire Fire and rescue Service report, fire crews from Metheringham and Billinghay attended the scene and found one person trapped.

The crew used hand tools to create access for the casualty to escape the damaged vehicle via a rear door.

The casualty was then treated by an awaiting ambulance crew but is said by police to have only suffered minor injuries.