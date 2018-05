Two fire crews were called to a report of straw bales on fire at Brant Broughton on Sunday.

Crews from Brant Broughton and Sleaford received the call at 9am to Southern Lane, according to Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service.

Approximately 120 one tonne bales were damaged by the fire.

A crew from Waddington was left to damp down any remaining flames.