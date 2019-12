Fire crews from Sleaford and Grantham were called out to a fire in a shower cubicle at a home in Hough on the Hill this afternoon.

The call came in just before 1.30pm today (Friday) to deal with a fire at a property on Carlton Road in the village.

A fault in the shower unit caused it to catch fire, severely damaging it and filling the shower room with smoke.

The fire was put out but the room was smoke damaged, according to the fire service report.