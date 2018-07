A Sleaford fire crew were called to reports of rough grassland on fire at North Rauceby.

They arrived at the scene on Church Laner at about 8.14pm where about 20 sqm of grassland had been burnt by the fire.

They halted the blaze using a hosereel and beater.

It is believed to have been started by careless discarded smoking materials, say Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service.