Firefighters were called to deal with a report of scrubland on fire at Potterhanworth yesterday evening (Wednesday).

The crew from Metheringham received the call at 5.17pm and attended the scene on Barff Road, Potterhanworth where an area of scrubland was on fire.

Crews are said to have used a hose reel and hay drags to extinguish it.

No injuries were reported and and no likely cause has yet been established.