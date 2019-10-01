Fire safety for those most at risk

An innovative way to show who is most at risk from fires in their homes, and to support them to get help, has been launched by Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue.

SHERMAN highlights seven key factors that may make people at greater risk of having a fire, or being less likely to react to a fire.

These are:

* Smoking

* Hoarding

* Elderly people or those who live alone

* Reduced mobility, hearing or visual impairments

* Mental health issues

* Alcohol misuse, drugs/medication dependence

* Needing care or support

It aims to increase both the public and professionals’ awareness of the risk factors and encourage them to get in contact with the service through a Safe and Well check.

Coun Nick Worth, executive councillor for emergency services, said: “Our Safe and Well checks are a really effective way of providing not just fire safety advice, but guidance on how to improve health and wellbeing too. It’s important that these are offered to the right people, and SHERMAN is a really useful way of showing who could benefit.”

Danny Moss, Group Manager at Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue, said: “We’d encourage everyone to think about fire safety at home with regular actions such as checking smoke alarms and making an escape plan.

“Advice can be offered against all seven areas, and our Safe and Well checks are available to those who may have more complex issues – particularly if support is needed in more than one of the specified areas. We can also help with referrals to other organisations if needed.”

Referrals for Safe and Well checks, along with fire safety advice can be found at www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/lfr