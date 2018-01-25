Fire under railway bridge halts trains through Sleaford this morning (Thursday)

There was traffic disruption as clouds of smoke billowed across Lincoln Road at Galley Hill railway bridge in Sleaford this morning (Thursday).

Two fire crews from Sleaford were called to the scene of the fire beneath the railway bridge just before 9am.

Incident Commander and crew manager Darren Coulson told The Standard at the scene: “We found some homeless people sleeping rough under the bridge and it appears they may have set fire to some rubbish to keep warm which made quite a lot of smoke.

“The trains had to be stopped due to its position close to the tracks and we have extinguished it with a hose reel.”

British Transport Police attended due to the fire’s location on railway land and officers went off in pursuit of two young men who were seen leaping back over the fence and walking away from the scene as firefighters tackled the flames.

No injuries were reported.