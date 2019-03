There was a great turn out for Billingborough fire station’s charity car wash event on Saturday.

The fire crew thanked everyone that had donated in return for a spruce up of the vehicles, all in aid of the Firefighters Charity, which helps, supports and rehabilitates injured, sick and retired firefighters and their families.

Billingborough fire station charity car wash. L-R Crew manager Emma Schofield, Firefighter Jonathan Overton, Firefighter Harvey Chessum. EMN-190325-102856001

The crew said they raised a massive £457.50.